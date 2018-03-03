The Chief Of Defence Staff And All Service Chiefs Met In Maiduguri To Review Operations In The North East

A statement issued Saturday by Brigadier General John Agim, the Acting Director, Defence Information, said the Chief of Defence staff, CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and the Service Chiefs with the Director General Department of State Service met in Maiduguri yesterday, 1st march 2018 to review the ongoing operations in the North East, particularly, the operation to get back the Dapchi girls.

During the review, the pattern of information management in all the military operations was reviewed. It was sadly observed that, the military operation strategies have always been in the media space thereby giving the insurgents and terrorists opportunity to re-strategise.

It was recommended that hence forth, the military information arms will be communicating the successes rather than strategies.

The Chief of Defence Staff solicited for media cooperation and support of all the stakeholders as well as members of the general public in the ongoing efforts.

However, it is very important to be mindful of speculations that could jeopardise the ongoing efforts as well as put the lives of the girls or any other persons involved in the efforts at risk.

For instance, the speculations that was awashed in the media that fishermen and farmers have been employed by the military to search for the abducted girls is misleading as this could endanger the lives of the girls in question and the fishermen and farmers.

Even though the military is soliciting for useful information to facilitate its operations, the fishermen and farmers have not been singled out for this assistance, rather all well meaning members of the public are urged to provide useful information.