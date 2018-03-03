Chairman Northern Govs Forum Urges Colleagues to Address Farmers and Herdsmen Clashes in the North

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) who is also the Governor of Borno State, Honourable Kashim Shettima has appealed to his colleagues to adopt strategies to forestall all forms of insecurity threatening the peace, stability and unity of the North.

Addressing his colleagues at the NGF meeting yesterday held at Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House), Kaduna, Governor Shettima lamented that the communal clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the northern region required the governors to find lasting solutions to the clashes as part of their civic responsibility as leaders of their states.

“As elected leaders, it is our primary responsibility to take a hard and critical look at these conflicts and come up with implementable ways and means of addressing them squarely,” Shettima said.

According to Shettima, the meeting was aimed at deliberating on the lingering clashes between the farmers and herdsmen among other sensitive issues concerning the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC), jointly owned by the 19 northern states of the North.

“It is also critically important, as a long term measure, to device viable strategies to forestall all forms of security challenges that may likely erupt in the future.

“I need to emphasise that whatever resolutions we may arrive at, should be without prejudice to the various commendable and comprehensive measures being put in place by the federal government in addressing the security challenges; especially the recent abduction of the Dapchi School Girls.

“We appreciate and commend the efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Dapchi crisis by ensuring the deployment of all necessary security personnel and equipment towards the rescue of the abducted girls,” Shettima said.

The Chairman of the Forum further condemned in totality the recent clashes in Taraba and Kaduna States which led to many loss of lives and wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira.

He also reiterated the forum's desires to pay particular attention to the root causes of all the different kinds of clashes and their possible solutions with an open mind without any bias and sentiment with a view to come out with a permanent and comprehensive ways of addressing the problems.

“We should, in the process, also avoid inputting political, ethnic or religious colorations to the conflict,” Shettima added.