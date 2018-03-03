Atiku: Nigeria’s Present Federal System Faulty

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has again lent his voice to that of other Nigerians clamouring for the restructuring of Nigeria on the basis that the present structure of federation is buckled.

The Waziri of Adamawa expressed this on Thursday, March 1, at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) House, Ikeja, Lagos, at the launch of ‘In The Belly Of Vultures’, the book authored by Adetola Adeniyi.

Abubakar, who charged leaders to be more concerned about national issues, advised them to use various platforms, including social gatherings, to weigh in on important national issues.

The former VP, who was the chairman of the occasion, stressed that though “restructuring is no magic wand” to solve all of Nigeria’s challenges, it would go a long way in solving some very important ones.

Making a disclaimer through Prof. Maxwell Gidado who represented him about the calls for the restructuring of the federation, he stated that: “As many of you know, I have been a very strong advocate of the restructuring of our federation to make it work better, to make it more productive, to make it more united and therefore to make it stronger.

“Some of those who argue against restructuring keep saying that it is not our main problem. Some say it is good leadership that we lack. Others say it is corruption that we should focus on instead. Well, my position is that all are important and should be addressed.

“But to pretend that the critical issues thrown up by the current deformed structure of our federation will disappear as soon as we have good leadership or tackle corruption is to miss the point. In fact it is disingenuous. Our current structure facilitates corruption and makes it more difficult for the kind of leadership being clamoured for to emerge.”

Expatiating on the importance of restructuring, he mentioned that it would benefit the country as a whole and not any section in particular as some believe.

He also called on Nigerians, both the oil-bearing and non-oil bearing sections, to pay more attention to other sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, biotechnology, information technology, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence etc.

While commending Adeniyi, the former number two citizen described him as a unique writer who knows his onions in communicating in simple language, wisdom, wit, humour and fun.

Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigeria’s military president, who was represented by General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, added his voice in calling for national unity, while asking Nigerians not to allow fake news and hate speeches to come in the way of their oneness.