Terrorism: Boko Haram unleashes wave of terror; attacks Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

In a fresh wave of terror, Nigeria's dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram, has attacked villages in three Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa in the last 24 hours.

The insurgents began their terror campaign on Thursday night, attacking two villages in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

During the attack, the insurgents abducted three persons and injured many.

Residents said the militants sneaked into Milidu and Kaya villages and shot elderly woman and abducted three people.

A local who simply identified himself as Baba John said many residents fled to the bush but returned the following morning.

“Boko Haram insurgents had launched a surprise attacked on us this Thursday night at Kaya which is very closed to military base, they looted food stuff, carted away with one vehicle and abducted three people,” he said.

When contacted the Madagali council chairman, Muhammad Yusuf, confirmed the attacks, lamenting the surge in attacks in the area.

“I got a distress call at about 7:30pm that the insurgents attacked Milidu village.

“Although they were repelled by our gallant hunters and vigilante that killed one Boko Haram member, they returned moments after.

“I was called again that there was another attack at Kaya, one kilometer away from Gulak, where they abducted three residents and shot an elderly woman on leg,” said he.

In Rann village, Borno State, four aid workers were killed on the UN said on Friday, in the latest violence to hit the remote town.

The attack happened “after dark” on outside a camp housing some 55,000 people displaced by the conflict and appeared to target the military, said UN spokeswoman Samantha Newport.

A civilian militia source in Rann, which is some 175 kilometres (110 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, and a senior military source gave an identical death toll.

They also said eight soldiers were killed in the attack but there was no immediate official confirmation.

In Yobe State, a female suicide bomber attempted to enter and detonate her suicide vest at a mosque in Buni Yadi on Friday morning, killing herself and one worshiper.

On February 25, 2014, the terrorists killed 59 male students of Federal Government College, Buni Yadi after bombing their dormitories, opening fire on fleeing students and slitting their throats. (DAILY NIGERIAN)