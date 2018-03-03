AHRC Community "Active Shooter" Advisory/Public Workshop "Defending Against Hate Crimes # Domestic Terrorist Acts":/Keep Islam Legal in America| LaunchGood

AHRC Community Advisory:The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon community centers, schools, colleges and especially faith-based centers mosques, churches, temples to seriously consider a holding Active Shooter Training for their staff and workers as well as their communities. Given the increased number of active shooter incidents it is incumbent on all citizens to learn how to deal with such contingencies.

All law-enforcement agencies at all levels, municipal, state or federal, are equipped to provide this training upon request. "In this day and age we can't stress enough the importance of Active Shooter Training," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We urge all entities to get the training," added Hamad.