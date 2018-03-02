Two kidnappers killed as police rescues pastor's wife from abductors

Men of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad under the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a woman from some kidnappers and killed two of the members of the gang.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the kidnappers engaged the policemen in gun battle in a bid to rescue women and that two of them died due to superior Fire power of the FSARS men.

Oyeyemi said "Trouble started at about 1:00pm when a distress call was made to the Police that one Mrs Ajayi, a pastor’s wife has been kidnapped along Abeokuta Ibadan road."

The PPRO said the woman who boarded a taxi going to Eleweran was abducted and forcefully taken to an area at Odeda where she was taken to a bush and held hostage.

He added that the kidnappers called her husband and asked the pastor to bring N2 million for the release of his wife.

"The pastor quickly informed the Police, consequence upon which the Commissioner of Police, Cp Ahmed Iliyasu gave a marching order to the officer in-charge of FSARS, DSP Uba Adam to go after the hoodlums, rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects."

"In compliance with CP’s directive, the O/C FSARS led his men to the bush where the suspect were technically traced to, and engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 45 minutes."

The PPRO said at the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were shot and arrested but gave up the ghost on the way to hospital. One Policeman was also injured and undergoing treatment in an hospital. He said the the victim was rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi said items recovered from the kidnappers include two locally made single barred guns and four live cartridges.