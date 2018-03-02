BBC Somali’s Women’s week

For the first time, BBC Somali will host an all-female discussion and tell the stories of women across the region as part of a week of special content to coincide with International Women’s day. Running from the 3rd – 8th March, special content can be heard and seen on BBC Somali TV , Radio and BBCSomali.com .

Themes covered in the programmes include a look at women in leadership in Somali regions, the stories of Somali businesswomen (including well-known businesswoman Amina Hersi), a look at married life for Somali women, the story of a mother and child hospital and an exploration of how shaming around sexual assault affects women.

The all-female discussion can be heard on the final day – Friday 8th March and will involve some high profile women talking about violence against women.

Editor for BBC Somali, Abdullahi Abdi says “This is another example of our desire to engage female audiences on an unprecedented level. The BBC Somali Women’s Week will give us an opportunity to haveimpactful discussions about women’s achievements and important topics such as violence against women.”

Acting Country Programme Manager for UN Women Somalia, Fadumo Dayib, who is taking part in the all-female discussion says: “In my eyes this is the first time an international media organisation, such as BBC Somali, has shown huge interest in women’s issues, in a region, where discussing such issues needs a lot of courage and commitment.”