Boko Haram Terrorists Attacked Military Base in Rann, Killed 4 Soldiers, 4 Mobile Police, 3 Humanitarian Workers

Few days after the Dapchi School girls attack in Yobe sate, gun men suspected to be members of the book Haram sect invaded Rann town, the headquarters of kala balge LGA of Borno state Thursday and attacked military formation in the area.

Security sources said, "On 1 March 2018 at about 1710 hours, a large number of BH Armed with AA guns, RPGs and gun trucks attacked the military base in Rann with superior fire power. "

It was also reported that during the incident 4 soldiers, 4 mobile police and 3 humanitarian workers lost their lives while 3 humanitarian workers got injured.

However the location has been recaptured by the military and a follow up operation is on going against the BH.