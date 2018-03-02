We Do Not Owe Workers’ Salaries, Delta Government

The Delta State Government has reiterated that it does not owe any of its workers as it has paid their salaries up to date.

A statement from the office of the State Commissioner for Information stated that the clarification is to correct the wrong impression created by a recent newspaper report where organized labour alleged that of the 36 states in the federation, only Lagos State Government has been able to pay workers' salaries in full.

The statement noted that the publication may not have arisen from a proper assessment of the true position of states in the country.

According to the statement, it is necessary to place on record that Delta State Government has paid the salaries of all her employees to date and as such does not owe any of its workers.