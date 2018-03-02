Daily Independent cries out over continued detention of its Abuja Bureau Chief by DSS

The Department of State Services, which arrested and detained Tony Ezimakor, the Independent Newspapers' Abuja Bureau Chief, on Wednesday, has held on to him for the second day running.

Ezimakor had walked into DSS headquarters in Abuja about 10.30am on Wednesday to honour an invitation from the security agency.

He was shunted from one office to the other on Wednesday and was asked to wait for a particular officer who was said to have been away from his office.

The Independent management had made frantic efforts through its lawyer, Douglas Ekhator, since Wednesday to see the detained Ezimakor but with little result.

As at Thursday, the Independent management had received no news about Ezimakor, though Ekhator returned to the DSS office on Thursday morning.

The management in a statement said: “One thing is certain, Mr. Ezimakor was not given his medication though the lawyer who took it to him late Wednesday.

“We hereby alert the world to this real and present danger that Mr. Ezimakor is a high blood pressure patient and apart from taking his drugs, needs to see his doctors at very short notice.

“The implication is very clear; any outfit holding him for days is endangering his life.

“We reiterate that Mr. Ezimakor's wife said the husband left home on Wednesday without medication and did not eat any food before leaving home Wednesday morning.

“She lamented that her husband's health must be in grave danger, especially as DSS operatives have denied him access to his prescribed drugs.

“INDEPENDENT, therefore, is asking for its Abuja Bureau Chief's immediate and unconditional release, otherwise his life is in serious danger.”