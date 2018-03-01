Military Solicits For Media Support, Debunks Media Reports That Military Engage Fishermen and Farmers in the Fight Against Insurgency

In compliance with the presidential directive that all the service chiefs and Inspector General of Police IGP should relocate to Maiduguri Borno state , the Military Command and Control Center MCCC of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command, Headquarters , the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Burutai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar Baba, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas and Director General Lawan Daura have arrived Maiduguri Wednesday and held over three hour closed door meeting Thursday between 1.30-5pm.

Addressing newsmen immediately after the meeting of the CDS, Service Chiefs and DSS DG at the Theater Command Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Defence Spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim said the closed door meeting reviewed the entire operations of the Operation Lafiya dole with the sole aim of restrategizing the whole operations with a view to rescue the Dapchi GGSTC schoolgirls and the remaining Chibok GGSS schoolgirls as well as ending the nine years boko Haram insurgency.

He however said the SDS had expressed dismay over some media reports that the Nigerian military have engaged or hired the services of fishermen and farmers in some parts of the country in the fight against bioko Haram insurgency and herdsmen and farmers clashes in some parts of the country.

The Defence spokesman also said that the CDS solicited for the support of the Nigerian media in the fight against insurgency and communal clashes bedeviling the country urging the media to deemphasize such false reportage.

He further urged the media to be objective in their reportage and always report events accurately and professionally to avoid misleading the public hence such misinformation can jeopardize the operations of the military.

General Agim however noted that the Nigerian military will continue to appeal to the public to give out useful information to the security agencies that will assist the military rescue the schoolgirls and end the insurgency while acknowledging the support and cooperation of the media in the fight against the insurgency and communal clashes.

He added that based on the assessment of the ongoing operations, the CDS has directed that the operations of the theater command of operation lafiya dole should be restategized immediately with a view to meet up with the mandate of the president.

Jonn reassured Nigerian military's determination to rescue the school girls and end the insurgency with the support of the public as it can not succeed without the support and cooperation of every Nigerian hence security is everybody's responsibility.