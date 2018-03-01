Zoning Imo 2019 D. Gov to Orlu

Sometimes, it is good that events come and go like that. Other times, it is good to remember such or keep such records for reference sake. But in either of the cases, history is made as one uses his leverages, exerts his influences or relapses in his duties and rights, and thus to ineffectuality.

However, this history is for reference purposes. Generally, reference entails allusion and consultation to sources of information, such as stored data in hard drives, print works containing useful facts or information relating to the matter at hand or related event. And when one has referential materials, analytic truths and historical facts are possible.

The Nigerian Nobel Prize winner, Prof Wole Soyinka, said: “The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny.” Tyranny as an act of human depravity in social life is ubiquitous in all facets of social existence and mostly invoked in Imo democracy today. It is an unfair use of power and authority, and whatever is unfairly done from the backdrop of dimensional power-show, is tyrannical, and as such, must be fought against. This same fact holds for the Imo zoning politics.

To eschew tyranny in what Martin Buber called the realm ‘between man and man,’ the concept of fairness must be observed. Fairness on its own is a species of equity, and as such, commongood in human society attains each individual and group by means of equity. Equity in turn is a proportional divisional attitude in the social realm which in general sense is democratic, and as the ancient Greek philosopher, Aristotle, would say, “proportionality is a property not only of number as composed of abstract units, but of numbers in general; for proportion is an equity of ration.” Ration itself is an amount of something that is thought to be normal or fair. These concepts: Tyranny, inequity, disproportion, imbalance and abnormality, are today abundant in Imo zoning politics.

At the unset of modern democracy in Nigeria, a gentleman’s agreement was reached by political elites of the three senatorial zones in Imo State, to rotate power equitably among them. Relying on the pre-existed power-shifts in the old Imo democratic leadership, Okigwe zone has ruled Imo (1979-1983) and Owerri zone ruled also (1992-1993). Orlu zone accordingly was given the mandate and overwhelming support to produce the next Governor of Imo State in 1999, which an Owerri zone politician was topping the primaries then, but declined because of zoning pressures for Orlu to stand.

Indeed it worked out well. Chief Achike Udenwa of Orlu zone thus ruled Imo (1999-2007). The turn was shifted to Okigwe zone, which in this sense is theprimus inter pares in the Imo zoning politics. Thus, Chief Ikedi Ohakim ruled Imo (2007-2011) and his second tenure bid (which the standing zoning politics suggests), was precluded and truncated by the Orlu zone that benefitted first from it in modern Imo democracy. The equity charter shattered. It was latter hoped that limiting it to 4 years would be better and thus Owerri zone struggled in vain in 2015, and was defeated by Orlu zone, which runs another uninterrupted 8 years, making theirs 16/20 years in modern democratic Imo.

Based on the above facts on the 20 years rule in Imo modern democracy, one finds an inequitable ratio of 0:4:16. This shows no equity, no fairness and no justness. Out of these 20 years, the Orlu zone has assumed ‘Nnam oha” and ruled for 16 years, and this not being impressive and enough for it, the Rochas-led APC in the State today wants some more in 2019 for same Orlu zone, like Oliver Twist. The impartial politicians from Okigwe zone also want some more, seeing their 4/20 years as equal to nothing in comparison with what Orlu has done so far and wants to do more, while Owerri zone has zero, and struggles to rule for even once. Is it fair?

Of a truth, these must have informed the recent secret ploys of Owerri politicians to declare like the Shakespearean Macbeth, “Why must I play the Roman fool and die, while I see my sword and gnashes do them better?” Is it in vain that Imo APGA has almost 20 guber candidates from Owerri zone? Is it in vain that they flooded the Imo APC? The house is on fire, and as in the traditional Igbo society, when erasing fire begins from the house of the native doctor, there is no one left to shout “I deree jide ofo!” The whole vicinity will be gutted by fire.

Owerri zone for once in modern democracy has unanimously resolved to win the governorship at all costs; instead, the Araraume ploy in 2015 gubernatorial election will be embarked up by the Imo chapter of APGA, PDP and UPP. In fact, Rochas’ entire carrier will be ruined as Udenwa, if at the end of his tenure another party takes over the rule in the State. I seriously believe that ‘he did not survive well whose sons still stagger in existence’ and ‘any man that has lineage discontinuity has no proper legacy.’

Going back to our equity-test board from 1999 to 2018, one sees obvious marginalisation in Imo power-sharing formula and its maintenance. Orlu zone has emerged 16/20 years as Governor and 0/20 years as Deputy Governor. Okigwe zone has emerged 4/20 years as Governor and 8/20 years as Deputy Governor, Owerri zone has emerged 0/20 years as Governor and 12/20 years as Deputy Governor. Is the Deputy Governor their lot forever?

In the Legislative arm that tends its power-shift in continuation of the Executive arm, Orlu zone has led the IMHA as Speaker in modern Imo democracy for 4/20 years, Okigwe zone has led the IMHA as Speaker for 8/20 years, and Owerri zone has led the IMHA as Speaker for 8/20 years. The record above shows inequity in the power-shift, and this is occasioned by the Orlu zone factor in Imo politics.

At the forthcoming 2019 dispensation, the Orlu factor in Imo politics is up again with Gov Okorocha bargaining for an Orlu zone APC candidate for the governorship election. Though this does not mean Orlu zone has won Imo 2019, but as the ruling party and given the fact that the bargain is made by the APC incumbent governor, it gives presumptuous proximity to power cleaving, which is ingraining permanent inequity in Imo power-sharing formula. This has caused bickering, umbrages and rancour in the ruling party, APC, and boils up the Imo polity as well.

Upon these realities, enigmas and umbrages, I bring a casuistry- That each gubernatorial contesting part, zones its Deputy Governorship candidacy to Orlu zone now than during or after the primaries. Accordingly, Imo APC zones its D. Gov to Orlu, Imo PDP, APGA, UPP, SDP, etc, all should zone the D.Gov to Orlu, whether the finally emerged-ticket bearer is from Owerri or Okigwe zone.

This casuistry is like the Ockham razor, a real Deus ex machine for the zoning palaver. It gives equal opportunities to both Owerri and Okigwe zones’ guber candidates. Going by the marginalisation statistics seen above, Okigwe zone is better than Owerri, but this betterment is one-quarter of Orlu zone’s 16/20 years in modern Imo democracy, and thus not good enough. Owerri zone is worst, bereaved of the governorship seat-opportunities and blessed with unstable and buffeted D.Gov seat.

Going by this, if the Okigwe zone’s Araraume or Acho Ihim wins the APC primaries, he goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov. If any of the Owerri zone’s Chima Anozie, Eze Madumere, Jude Ejiogu, Tony Ololo, Jerry Chukwueke, etc, wins the APC primaries, he too goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov. If the Okigwe zone’s Ikedi Ohakim, Athan Achonu, etc, wins the PDP primaries, he goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov. If the Owerri zone’s Emeka Ihedioha, Jude Njoku, etc, wins the PDP primaries, he goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov. If the Owerri zone’s Humphrey Anumudu, Frank Nneji, Bright Nwanne, Okey Eze, Steve Nwoga, Philip Ibekwe, Sam Amadi, Charles Onyeagbako, Nick Oparandudu, etc, wins the APGA primaries, he too goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov. If the Owerri zone’s Osmond Ukanacho, Eleazar Ogbonna, etc, wins the UPP primaries, he goes with an Orlu zone as D.Gov.

The D.Gov zoning at this initial time, not only saves perceived shatter of the equity charter again, but will assure the certainty of an Owerri man or Okigwe man winning the Imo 2019 guber election and the Orlu zone takes for the first time in modern Imo democracy the position of the D.Gov. It will also create atoning platform for the marginalised Okigwe and Owerri zones.

Onto the Orlu zone that has become the Hausa/Fulani of Imo politics, the D.Gov zoning will increase its self-imposed determining factor as it has very vibrant youths and advanced youths to project. With this casuistry, Gov Okorocha will also find a good room to fix his determined son-in-law to the frontage of governance in the State after him, and thus use the platform to impose him as D.Gov. In this, Uche Nwosu will contest with his principal as D.Gov, and if nature deems them feat to survive, he becomes approximately what Gov Okorocha is forcing him into while mindless of its varied consequences and ripple effects.

Unlike Owerri zone which D. Govs were buffeted- Ada Okwuonu, Jude Agbaso, and even Ezeakonobi Madumere, Orlu zone has very vibrant and extremely qualified youths and candidates that are extra qualified to be Governors but have to emerge as D. Govs for equity sake. There are thus, the likes of Prof Protus Uzorma (Isu LGA), Chief Uche Nwosu (Nkwere LGA), Hon Engr. Gerald Irona (Oguta LGA), etc, who are perfect governorship candidates, but must be paired up with either an Owerri or Okigwe guber candidate for the Imo 2019. It will make the incoming leadership a superb one, which will facilitate fast transformation in the State, since Imo will be as if ruled by 2 good Governors at the same time.

Imagine the perfect pairing of Barr Chima Anozie (Home Base) as Governor, with Chief Uche Nwosu as D.Gov in Rescue Mission APC. Imagine the perfect pairing of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as Governor, with Chief Uche Nwosu as D.Gov in both Destiny and Rescue Mission camps of Imo APC. Imagine the perfect pairing of Chief Ikedi Ohakim or Senator Araraume or Chief Okey Eze as Governor, with Prof Protus Uzorma as D.Gov. Imagine the perfect pairing of Athan Achonu or Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Goverorn with Hon Gerald Irona as D.Gov.

These are real derby to watch and participate. With this casuistry, equal platforms are created for all Imolites, guber aspirants and aspiring youths. Let’s use the D.Gov to settle this quagmire, a benefitting casuistry indeed! Was President Jonathan not a D.Gov before being Governor? Was the first female Governor in Nigeria, Dr (Mrs) Virgy Etiaba, not the D.Gov of Anambra State before being the Governor? A D.Gov is a Governor in absentia principi or in loco principi.

The problem with the D.Gov in Imo State is that virtually all the past Governors saw and took their D. Govs as senior Commissioners and first-class Aides, and thus less than even second fiddle. The worst is this regime of Gov Okorocha who sees his D.Gov as mere Aide and a kitchen cabinet member, than a circumstantially statutory equal of his, which the Nigerian 1999 Constitution made the D.Gov to be, alter persona to the Governor.

The Trumpeta of February 23, 2018 reported Gov Okorocha settling the clash BETWEEN HIS TWO AIDES, to wit- D.Gov Eze Madumere and Chief of Staff Uche Nwosu. The same thing happened at the inauguration of ISOPADEAC members this week, where he expressly said “If Uche Nwosu will be home for governor, I WILL TELL THE D.GOV TO GO TO THE SENATE.” The D.Gov is not so and such. Let’s use it now to settle the zoning palaver in Imo State and give Owerri zone or Okigwe their due share in the leadership of the State.