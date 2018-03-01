NOA lauds professionalism of Osun Police Command 

The National Orientation Agency, (NOA) Osun State Directorate has lauded the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police Force for the professionalism of the officers and men of the command.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the Osun State Director of NOA, Dr Lawrence Olugbenga Martins commended police in the state.

The NOA boss noted that the performance of police in the last local government election in the state was commendable and charged the police to keep it up.

In his reaction, CP Fimihan Adeoye said the police in the state remained committed to ensuing safety of lives and property of the people of the state.

The CP assured NOA of cooperation in the collective efforts to rid the state of criminals.

Adeoye urged NOA to continue to sensitize members of the public to be law abiding and be good citizens.