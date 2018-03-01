Troops Neutralise 5 Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill 5, Two Soldiers Injured...as Troops Dismantle More Bht Enclaves

In continuation of the successful exploits by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole conducting Operation Deep Punch II to clear Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad Islands, yesterday Tuesday 28 February 2018, troops successfully cleared and dismantled insurgents' camps at Agapulawa, Amuda, Nyawa and Attagara; all within the remaining parts of the Sambisa forest.

A statement issued Thursday by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole said the clearance operations progressed further into other identified insurgents' camps around Tchikide and Chinene, where the troops ferociously engaged and cleared pockets of resistance by the insurgents , killing 5 of them in the encounter.

However, as troops exploited further in pursuit of the insurgents as they fled, one of the combat vehicles was rammed into by a terrorists' Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), injuring two officers in the vehicle.

The statement added that the wounded officers were promptly evacuated for medical attention by the Battle Group medical team. Regrettably, we lost the two gallant officers yesterday afternoon.

The troops have since reorganized in continuation of the operations and remain undaunted.