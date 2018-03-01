Aide Scores Okowa High In Infrastructural Development

His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has far exceeded previous administrations since the creation of Delta State in the area of provision of infrastructure for the people of Oshimili South Local Government Area and the Asaba community in particular, the newly sworn in Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, has said.

Dr Ononye made this known in his office when he received members of the Board of Trustee of Okowa Democratic Network (ODN), Oshimili South Chapter.

He thanked the members of the Group for their visit and said he is proud to be a member of the political family and assured them that they will not regret being part of the Okowa Democratic Network and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Health Commissioner listed some of the projects so far embarked on by the Governor Okowa administration to include the construction of massive storm drainages, Asaba Central Hospital, primary and secondary schools in Bonsaac area, numerous road networks with accompanying drains amongst many others.

According to him, for all these that this administration has done and will still do for the Asaba community, the movement have no other message to preach than the return of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second tenure as Governor of Delta State come 2019.

He described Governor Okowa as a good ambassador of the Anioma nation of whom they are all proud of and will continue to support him and identify with his SMART Agenda.

Earlier, Chief Charles Halim, who led the delegation to the office of the Commissioner, said they came to felicitate with Dr. Mordi Ononye who is the Chairman, Okowa Democratic Network, Oshimili South Chapter on his recent appointment into the State Executive Council.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Dr. Ononye as State Commissioner for Health and assured that the Governor would not regret the appointment decision.

Chief Halim said Governor will appreciate Dr. Ononye come 2018 primaries and 2019 gubernatorial election when he will deliver Oshimili South Local Government Area to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated that second tenure for Okowa is automatic as the Okowa Democratic Network will work to actualize this singular objective as they will work assiduously to see that Dr. Okowa succeeds as Governor of Delta State.

Chief Halim said that the Okowa Democratic Network is a statewide organization with branches in all the twenty-five Local Government Areas while the members of the Board of Trustees take decision on behalf of the group. Present at the visit was Mrs. Bridget Ntosi, Women leader of the Asaba Chapter.