Southeast Rights Coalition Writes Southeast Govs To Submit Its 22-pageResearch Document

Executive Governor of Anambra State

Office of the Anambra Governor

Government House, Awka, Anambra State

Executive Governor of Enugu State

Office of the Enugu Governor

Government House, Enugu State

Executive Governor of Abia State

Office of the Abia Governor

Government House, Umuahia

Abia State

Executive Governor of Ebonyi State

Office of the Ebonyi Governor

Government House, Abakiliki

Ebonyi State

Executive Governor of Imo State

Office of the Imo Governor

Government House, Owerri, Imo State

Sirs,

Re: The Best & The Worst In Southeast Nigeria: A Comprehensive Review Of Governance Challenges In The Geopolitical Zone Dating Back To The Second Republic, Etc: A Letter Of Introduction Calling For Action

We are group leaders of the Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations (SBCHROs) comprising the following 17 Southeast based rights groups and their leaders:

* Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (led and represented by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Umeh MaryRose N., PhD and Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne)

* Civil Liberties Organization, Southeast Zone (led by Comrade Aloysius Emeka Attah)

* Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy (led by Comrade Peter Onyegiri)

* Human Rights Organization of Nigeria (rep by Comrade Michael Ifeabunike)

* Society Watch & Advocacy Project of Intersociety (rep by Comrade Chike Umeosonwunne)

* Anambra Human Rights Forum (led by Comrade Alex C. Olisa)

*Southeast Good Governance Forum (rep by Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli)

* Int’l Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative (led by Jerry Chidozie Chukwuokoro, PhD)

* Igbo Ekunie Initiative (rep by Comrade Charles Ogbu)

* Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch (led by Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme)

* Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Dev (led by Comrade Nelson Nnana Nwafor)

* Society for Economic Rights & Social Justice (led by Comrade Orji Andy Ndukwe)

* Initiative for Ideal Dev & Emancipatory Leadership in Nigeria (led by Comrade Nwokocha Anozie Innocent)

* Igbo National Council (led by Comrade Chilos A.C. Godsent)

* Forum for Promotion of National Ethos & Values (led by Okpala-EzeNri Emeka Onyeso)

* Easy Life Initiative for Rural Youths (led by Comrade Emeku Uche)

* Voice of the Voiceless Int’l (led by Barr Violet Umenwofor-Ezekwike)

Sirs, a joint press briefing and interaction was held by our leaders on Sunday, 25th February 2018 at Sharom Hall of the All Saints Cathedral of Anglican Communion, Onitsha on: burning issues across Nigeria particularly in the Southeast Geopolitical Zone. It is also a fact Sirs that all of you presently hold sway as Executive Governors of the Zone’s five States and in your respective States.

Consequently, this introductory letter to each of you is to formally introduce the 22-page research text or document presented to the world at the media briefing via representatives of the Nigerian Media comprising television, print, audio and web or online media establishments and their practitioners.

The 22-page research text or document is for your comprehensive perusal and executive governance actions particularly as it concerns your functions and duties as the current governors in the Southeast Geopolitical Zone and in your respective States. In other words, it is our demand that the research document be thoroughly studied, analyzed and applied in the course of the governance of the Zone and its five States.

Sirs, your gubernatorial attentions are not only drawn to all the 22 pages but strikingly and importantly to pages 15, 16, 17 and 18 under sub headings: recognizing & celebrating best personalities & achievers of our time in the Southeast and worst public office holders in the Southeast; and pages 19, 20 and 21 (paragraph 6) under sub headings: calling on the Southeast Governors to wake up from their slumbers and condemning Christian violence against Traditional Religions in Southeast Nigeria.

On a general note Sirs, the pages under the following sub headings should also be critically studied for possible turn around in your present clumsy, retroactive and ineffectual governance styles: qualities of an accomplished leader in public office (page 1), twelve core achievement parameters of a democratic leader in executive office (page 2), understanding concept of human security (page 2), public governance as social contract (page 2), social contract in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (page 3), social contract as a condition for indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria or any of its part thereof (page 4), institutionalization and codification of theft of public funds in Nigeria (page 4).

The rest are: how public office holders squander funds meant for public good in Nigeria (page 5), short statistics on squander-mania in Nigeria’s public sector (page 6), linking governance failure to squander-mania & bad leadership in Nigeria (page 6), governance & leadership failure in the Southeast (page 7), identification & celebration of few best hands in the Southeast (page 8) and borrowing from Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership (page 9); etc.

Yours Faithfully,

For: Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations (SBCHROs)

Intersociety Secretariat (Coordinating Secretariat of SBCHROs)

Mobile Line: +2348174090052

Email: [email protected]

URL: www.intersociety-ng.org

Couriered & Dated 28th February 2018