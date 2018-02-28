DELTA 2019: PDP Delta Mandate Adopts Okowa As Sole Governorship Candidate

The members of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Delta Mandate from across the three Senatorial Districts of Delta State have unanimously endorsed the candidature of the incumbent governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the sole candidate for governorship position come 2019 election.

The motion, which was moved by former Commissioner for Works, Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, and Adviser, PDP Delta Mandate, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, at the mega rally held in Warri on Monday, was seconded by the Delta Central Coordinator of the association, Olorogun Barr. Arthur Akpowowo. Before moving the motion, Hon. Funkekeme said Governor Okowa has been adopted and endorsed as the sole candidate in view of his performance and achievements in infrastructural development, youth empowerment, wealth creation, his capacity in carrying all along, faithfulness to the PDP manifesto, and in adherence to the zoning formula which has been in existence in the state. Seconding the motion, Olorogun Akpowowo stated that in accordance with the zoning formula existing in the state, which saw Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan both from Central and South respectively as Governors for two tenures each. He added that it is a moral bond to adhere to that zoning formula and the actualization of Okowa as Governor for second term in 2019. The National President of PDP Delta Mandate, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, who described the association as a strong voice in the political equation of the state considering the array of seasoned politicians the group is made up of, stated that Governor Okowa has been endorsed for second term by the association.

In his words, "Without fear of contradiction, I wish to state that after a critical but objective analysis of the performance of our able Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, we make bold to say that he be given a second chance to enable him perfect and bring to completion his vision and development blueprint as encapsulated in the SMART agenda of the PDP led administration". Delta Central Coordinator of the body, Olorogun Akpowowo, in his goodwill message, noted that the rally was to sensitize all Deltans, that the Governor has performed creditably well and should be supported for re-election come 2019. " We are proud of his immense feats and ability to carry every part of the state along in infrastructural development despite the downturn ", he added.. He urged everyone present at the rally to carry out massive sensitization in their respective Local Government Areas and communities of the Governor's achievements by campaigning and canvassing adequately to make his return in 2019 as Governor a smooth

ride.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Delta North Coordinator of the group, Hon. Moses Iduh, urged all to take to door to door and house to house campaigns for Governor Okowa 2019 saying that there is no other Governor for 2019 in Delta State than Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The Chairman, PDP Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Emmanuel

Amgbaduba, assured that Delta South people are very faithful and committed to their words and added that they will do their best to deliver Okowa as Governor in 2019 election. " Our word, is our bond", he assured.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in an interview during the ceremony, advised all adults living in the state who do not have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to go to the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and register to be qualified to vote for Governor Okowa in 2019. Mr. Ukah, who is the National Director of Publicity of the body, said that the group is determined to showcase the numerous developmental strides of the state government for people to know that the call for a second tenure for Senator Okowa is not misplaced.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Delta South Coordinator of the group, Hon. Amar Agbajor, welcomed all who turned out for the mega rally, saying that the association has been in existence since 2013. He said that the purpose of the rally was to showcase their candidate, the SMART performing Governor and their resolve to work tirelessly to

ensure his return to Government House to complete his second term. The mega rally was attended by party faithful from across the local government areas in the state.