Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria Institutes Scholarship

The Oxford and Cambridge Club (OCC) of Nigeria has partnered with the Cambridge Commonwealth, European and International Trust (CCEI) to offer jointly-funded scholarships for study at the University of Cambridge.

The OCC Nigeria Cambridge Scholarships are targeted at postgraduate students on one-year Masters Courses at the University.

According to the Club, the scholarship is aimed at supporting outstanding students from Nigeria who require financial support to pursue Masters Degrees at the University.

The Club noted that one scholarship may be awarded each year, if sufficient funds are available. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants are expected to be resident in Nigeria; must have applied to the University by the normal procedure and by the published application deadline, and be offered admission; and require financial assistance in order to be able to study at the University. The scholarship is tenable at any College within the University.

After the Executive Committee reviewed all the requests submitted, Dammy Laoye was awarded the maiden scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year due to his outstanding academic record. He is currently pursuing his degree in Human, Social and Political Sciences at Cambridge University.