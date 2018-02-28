: Belema Oil is Pushing an Ethnic Agenda to Destroy Ogoni - MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) wishes to alert the general public and the international community of a plot by Belema Oil Producing Limited to sustain tension in Ogoniland while encouraging violent conflicts and the continuous land acquisition and territorial expansion of the Ijaw nation against the Ogoni communities around the boarder regions of Tai and Gokana local government areas.

This plot is being hatched through the sponsorship of porous groups agitating for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland to incite Ogonis against one another and possibly cause a communal war in Ogoni while his kinsmen bordering Ogoni communities in Gokana and Tai local government areas continue with their expansionist programme of terrorism and forceful land grabbing.

MOSOP is dismayed that while the Ogoni people have repeatedly rejected the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, Belema Oil continues to fund groups and individuals to sustain internal division in Ogoni while the Ijaw communities bothering Ogoniland are increasingly expanding their territories and forcefully taking over Ogoni lands.

We are deeply concerned about the activities of Belema Oil in Ogoniland and will once again urge the company and all others pushing their way to forcefully resume oil production in Ogoni to desist from these acts as the Ogoni people will strongly resist all such moves.

Signed:

Fegalo Nsuke

Publicity Secretary

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)

Port Harcourt

February 27,, 2018