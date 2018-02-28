Ex-Governor’s Pensions: Saraki Challenges Other States to Emulate Kwara

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, called on other State House of Assemblies to take a cue from Kwara State and pass their own versions of Kwara State’s Bill to Suspend the Payment of Pension to Former Governors and Deputy Governors who Have Held Public Office in the State.

Saraki, in posts on his official social media pages, commended Kwara State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad and the State House of Assembly for passing the Bill, following his conversation with the Speaker two months ago.

Under the new law, any former governor or deputy governor would cease to enjoy their state pension during periods that they hold a political or public office.

“I am pleased that following my conversation with Kwara Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, two months ago, the Bill to suspend the payment of Pension to former Governors and their Deputies when they hold a Political or Public office was passed into law yesterday by the Kwara House of Assembly.

“Moving forward, it is my hope that other State Assemblies take a cue from Kwara State and pass similar pieces of legislation into law,” the President of the Senate said.

You can read more here https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/968788163278884864 and here https://www.facebook.com/bukola.saraki/posts/10156214062139962 .