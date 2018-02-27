My Destiny, Future Are In No Man’s Hand – Imo Deputy Governor

Contrary to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s call on his Deputy to vie for Imo east senatorial seat, Madumere may have made up his mind to contest the governorship of Imo State.

Addressing the congregation at his country home, Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, last Sunday, on the importance of lent in the life of Christians especially as it concerns the agony and betrayals the Lord Jesus Christ encountered before paying the ultimate sacrifice for redemption of man against eternal destruction.

Prince Madumere in an emotion laden admonition said that if Jesus Christ could be ill-treated by those he called his friends and was later betrayed by Judas, how much more a mere mortal like himself.

He emphatically disclosed his experience agony, betrayals, insults and molestation from those he has shown love including those he nurtured to become relevant in life.

He therefore submitted that, like the Lord Jesus Christ, he has chosen his path towards realizing God's given vision to better the lots of Imolites. He explained that his fate is in no man’s hand.

Meanwhile, responding to the issue of whether Prince Madumere would be vying for the senate seat of Owerri zone going by Governor’s address on those that would join him in the Senate, the Chief Press Secretary denied knowing about the said address. He however revealed that senate can never be an option for his boss.

His words: “I have just heard this from you over our Governor’s pronouncement of those he wishes to join him in the Senate. I will surely verify this. From the little I know, I do not think Senate is an option. However, I know that in no distant time, political ambition of our respected, revered, competent and visionary Deputy Governor will be made known to the public. Until them, I implore you to pray for our Governor, his deputy and other leaders for God’s guidance and wisdom.”

Meanwhile, calls on Prince Madumere to join the governorship race has continued to reverberate Imo airspace with groups and individuals singling him out as the most qualified for the plum job in government house. They adduce reasons of experience, humility, administrative prowess and competence, adding that his emergence will solve the problem of experimenting governor.