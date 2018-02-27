GPYV Urges Immediate Past Chairman of Kokodiagbene To Join House Assembly Race

Gbararmatu Political Youth Vanguard has called on the immediate past Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbararmatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Sheriff Mulade to join the House of Assembly race to represent Warri South West Local Government Constituency.

According to the group, Comrade Mulade has being tested and is trusted, urging him to go and represent the peace loving people at the House of Assembly.

“We need quality representative who will continue and emulate Hon Daniel Mayuku footpaths to sustain and attract the desired development to our dear State particularly Warri South West. We are calling and urging Comrade Sheriff Mulade to honour this call and come out to represent us”, the group said through its Mobilization officer, Benjamin Idina Gelemo at Kokodiagbene Community.

“We do not need political stooge, we need a representative that has fear of God, humble and has the interest of the people at heart”, they added.

Reacting to the growing call, Comrade Mulade said in an interview with our correspondent on phone that it was a welcomed development even as he revealed that he is into wide consultation.

Hear him: “it is a welcome development; it has been our desire to go for it some years ago. It is to give quality representation and to liberate our people in Warri South West”.

He disclosed that Warri South West has been victims of environmental disaster, “we are the core victim of environmental disaster”, adding that consultations are ongoing to know if the coast was clear, “our team are working round the clock and we are in place” adding, I am a professional in politics and not a politician in politics”.