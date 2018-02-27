Youths Vanguard Mobilize Youths To Participate In Politics

The chairman of the group, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri called on the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assemblies to make efforts in promoting youth’s participation in elective positions by reducing the age of contestant to 30 to 35 years from governors to President.

The group also called on Alhaji Mohammed Gaji to contest for member, Borno state House of Assembly representing Biu Constituency in order to give the youths of the area voice in the government.

YVDG said “it is high time for the older generations to give chance for more youth’s participation in governance, so that the youths will be given opportunity to learn from the older generation. After all the older generations have failed to move the state forward”.

“Alhaji Mohammed A Gaji is a successful Business man, a Son a famous politician and Business man, Alhaji Modu Gaji Miringa, I believe he will bring his business experience to bear in moving Biu local government forward”, he added

“We also welcome and support the aspirations of Mustapha Yusuf and the Senior Special Assistance to Governor Kashim Shettima, Miss Kwapchi Bata for contesting the same position, as member presenting of Kwaya Kusar state constituency and Hawul state constituency respectively. If elected they will not only add to the voice of the youths in the House but also add voice to gender equity and fairness”, Abubakar added.

He therefore called on the youths who constitute a greater population of voters to support their own so that the desired change is achieved and for more development, as the youths has their future to make.