Ansg Press Release: Passing Of Ogbueshi Joseph Achuzia

His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano learnt with regret and emotion the news of the passing of Ogbueshi Joseph (Hannibal) Achuzia, Ikemba Asaba after a bout of illness.

This is the passing of a legend and a patriot of the highest order. A man of service and deep convictions whose exploits in the sands of time can never be forgotten by our people, both young and old. His Excellency recalls his personal sacrifices at trouble shooting in Igboland and the well being of our peoples in war and in peace.

On behalf of the people and Government of Anambra State, Governor Obiano commiserates with his brother the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Asagba in Council, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Nigerians on this monumental loss.

May his soul rest in peace".

Signed:

Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Anambra State