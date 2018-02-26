Embrace Government Health Policies, Health Commissioner Tells Deltans

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye has called on Deltans to embrace the State's Health Contributory Scheme as it leads to a win-win situation, stressing that both Deltans and the State Government would be the final beneficiaries.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye, made this known Monday in Asaba during the workshop organized by the State Hospitals Management Board (HMB) for Principal Officers drawn from government secondary health facilities in Delta North Senatorial District.

He said the scheme only commenced implementation last year and hence there is room for fine tuning of the implementation progresses as it is designed to help achieve certain level of growth in the health sector.

Dr. Ononye stated that since the primary constituency of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the health sector, it therefore behooves of the State health workers who are his colleagues to support health policies with the view to making better the health of Deltans and those who seek services in the health sector.

He charged the health workers to see themselves as one big family and not to expend energy in acts that tend to divide them along professional lines but embrace team spirit which will aid them to be more productive and render quality healthcare services to their clients.

Commissioner Ononye promised the participants of more trainings/workshops which would help sharpen their skills and help them to be abreast with best practices as it concerns the health sector.

He expressed satisfaction on the level of turnout by the participants and encouraged them to cascade the knowledge that will be gained from the training to their subordinates who were not privileged to be part of the training.

Participants in the workshop include Zonal Medical Directors, Matrons, Hospital Administrators, Heads of Pharmacy, laboratory and other departments from government secondary health facilities in Delta North Senatorial District.