Nigeria's economic diversification strategy to be highlighted atthe AFRICA CEO FORUM

LAGOS, Nigeria, 26 February 2018, -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- At a time when Nigeria is still struggling to break free of its dependence on oil, which still accounts for more than 90% of its export earnings, its economy is starting to see an improvement and prospects are looking better for the country's businesses. Numerous companies have emerged in the finance, technology, agriculture, entertainment and industrial sectors. From Yaba district startups to rice mills of Kano and the burgeoning automotive sector, there is a growing list of companies whose performance is no longer tied to oil prices. How is Nigeria doing it ?

For the first time, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is devoting an exclusive panel discussion to 'The New Nigerian Economy', during which the diversification model that has given Nigeria's economy a shot in the arm will be analyzed in depth. African countries' past attempts at diversification have not always been successful which is why the AFRICA CEO FORUM will shed light not only on the reasons for this but also on the reforms needed to overcome economic stagnation and revitalize growth prospects.

A number of leading Nigerian executives have already confirmed their participation in this year's AFRICA CEO FORUM, including: Folorunso Alakija, VP of Famfa Oil Limited; Jim Ovia, Founder and President of Zenith Bank; Austin Avuru, CEO of Seplat Petroleum; Yewande Sadiku, CEO of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission; Abdulsamad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group; Oluwatoyin Sanni, CEO of United Capital; Tonye Cole, CEO of Sahara Group; Degbola Abudu, CEO of Capricorn Holding Limited; Juliet Ehimuan, CEO of Google Nigeria; Ken Etete, CEO of Century Group, Mitchell Elegbe, CEO of Interswitch and Wale Tinubu, CEO of Oando.