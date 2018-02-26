Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations (SBCHROs) Reviews Governance Challenges in The Region (1)

On the 26th February 2018, the SouthEast based coalition of human rights and good governance organizations congregated at Sharom Hall of the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Onitsha for a critical review of governance performance in the region.

The parameter for the review was anchored on the 12 (Twelve) Core Achievement of a Democratic Leader.

(1) Winning of election by popular votes (input legitimacy),

(2) Ability of the elected to serve the people in the context of service to humanity (as opposed to transactional governance),

(3) Avoidance of call to squander and heeding of call to serve,

(4) Formation of a sizeable cabinet composed of persons of conscience; with technical expertise in various sectors of public governance,

(5) A cabinet type devoid of favoritism and nepotism.

(6) Financial prudency or fiscal responsibility and maintenance of a moderate monthly wage bill,

(7) Drastic reduction in governance running costs most especially in the areas of security votes and overheads and allowances of the political appointees,

(8) Near zero or zero debts culture and ability to adequately mobilize both statutory and non statutory (non loan funds) within and outside the country for massive capital development of the governing area.

(9) Aggressive or multi sectoral and infrastructural development and provision, delivery and sustenance of social services and public utilities,

(10) Provision of enabling environment and social incentives for the FDI inflows, private sector participation and general wellbeing of the citizenry including security and welfare (human security),

(11)Periodic justice sector reform, promotion and advancement of human rights

(12) Rendering the account of stewardship at the end of every fiscal year and elected tenure.

The coalition also outlined elements that can navigate governance to swing on the good side or the bad side. These elements are ingrideients that spice up governance to a desirable test. They iclude:

Understanding Concept Of Human Security, Public Governance As Social Contract, Social Contract In Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, Social Contract As Condition For Indivisibility And Indissolubility Of Nigeria, Institutionalization & Codification Of Theft Of Public Funds In Nigeria, How Public Office Holders Squander Funds Meant For Public Good In Nigeria, Short Statistics On Squander-mania In Nigeria’s Public Sector, Linking Governance Failure To Squander-mania & Bad Leadership In Nigeria, Governance & Leadership Failure In Southeast Nigeria.

According to the coalition, the Southeast has produced rare political leaders who have used their political position to advance the region. " At the level of Intersociety and SBCHROs, therefore, we must at all times insist on celebrating and immortalizing the achievers of our time especially in the Southeast Zone. To this effect, the trio of late Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe (from Avutu-Obowo, Imo State), Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo (Nkanu, Enugu State) and Chief Peter Gregory Onwubuashi Obi (Agulu, Anambra State) must at all times make the hall of fame as the great achievers of our time during their days as democratically elected Governors of old Imo and Anambra and present Anambra States".

In the Concluding part of the briefing of Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations (SBCHROs), we will be unveiling among other reveling facts, a list of the Worst Public Office Holders In Southeast of Nigeria.