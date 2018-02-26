Borno Parents React to Schoolgirls Abduction in Borno/Yobe

As parents and guardians await the return of their remanning abducted schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Chibok LGA of Borno state for over two years that they have been abducted by boko Haram terrorists. Another incident of school girls Abduction emerged last week in Yobe state at Government Girls Technical College Dapchi in Bursari LGA of Yobe where contradictory figures on the actual number of students missing are in circulation with the military having a different figure and the school authorities having also a different figure of missing students while the state government also have its figure separately

Our Maiduguri Correspondent, Ahmed Abu talked to some parents on the schoolgirls on the perpetual and systematic Abduction of school girls in government girls schools in Borno and Yobe states.

A school teacher, Malam Kolomi Abatcha, a parent of 10 children who resides in Modaganari area of Maiduguri said, "The students have been cheated and their teachers are also traumatized just like the parents".

" I will not henceforth send any of my children to any government boarding school far away from me again. Henceforth my children in secondary schools will be in day to be coming home after lessons daily rather than being in boarding school permanently," Abatcha said.

Madam Dorothy Amos, a mother of four daughters and a hair dressing saloon operator at Old GRA, Maiduguri said, "The entire attacks and insurgency are full of politics. There is political undertone in the whole ball game."

"No security operatives attached or stationed in the schools despite the fact that every body knows that the boko Haram insurgents are every where on Borno and Yobe states as well as in the run.

"So, leaving the students alone in school without security operatives with them has political undertone. Why government will leave the students alone in school without security in this present situation of boko haram insurgency and war against western education," Dorothy asked.

A Butcher in Gomari Market, Ibrahim Adamu Mai Suya said, "Anyway, the situation will not stop parents from sending their wards to school to learn but henceforth we will be very careful and be on the watch out properly.

"We will also not allow our children to go to school in a far distance again talkless of even being in the boarding school far away from home. It is risky and frustrating if not threatening to both the parents and students", Ibrahim said.

Malam Aliyu Musa, a trader and shop owner in Gomari area of Maiduguri said" I don't think it is proper and ideal for parents to be sending their children to schools in boarding schools henceforth especially, those secondary schools and colleges that are located far away from the parents and their guardians"

While Alhaji Hassan Bwala , a commercial driver shuttling Maiduguri and Damaturu, Yobe state said, " it is good to send children to school but it is another thing parents should think about the safety of their children."

"So, I suggest that we should not be sending out children to school very far away from us and even to stay in school again as the issue of security in schools today is questionable with the insurgency on ground and the boko Haram insurgents being chased by the Nigerian military.

Malam Balami Bukar, a civil servant with the Borno state government was of the opinion that the issue of abduction of school girls by the boko haram insurgents in Borno and Yobe is political and threatens the life of the students as well disrupt their academic pursuits and future.

He argued that some of the students could live throughout their lifetime psychological traumatized despite the psycho social training and remedies from the government and NGO's.

Balami maintained that unless government will take drastic measures to ensure that adequate security is provided in schools, particularly, boarding schools where both the male and female students are in school, there is still a vacuum to be filled for good, safe and peaceful learning environment for the students and even the teachers hence some teachers are also traumatized and their children are also exposed to all these incidences

A parent of 5 students schooling in both government day and boarding secondary schools in Borno and Yobe states, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, working in Maiduguri with one of NGOs said, " As far as I am concern, education of my children is Paramount and the most important thing in my life. I am a father and all my resources and earnings are for their education. As such, I can not afford to toy around with their education because I know the value of education.

"I am educated and gone to school as well now working. So, my children will get good education even if it is not government school but as for the issue of abduction of children in school in Borno and Yobe States.

"In fact the issue is serious and government must take serious measures to address it by providing security and ensure safety of our children in schools but that will not stop us as parents from sending our children to school except we have to be careful which school to send them and how to do it", Mohammed said.

"However, I will ensure that my children go to school that has adequate security both internal and external and the school authorities monitors the movement of my children whether such school is a public or private school as well whether such school is in Borno sate or Yobe state.

" It does not matter as far as the learning environment or school environment is secured and safe for my children to study. I will spend money to see that they go to school no matter what but as far as security is provided for them to learn", Abdullahi added.

But an IDP parent from kukawa town of Kukwaw LGA f Borno state resident in Maiduguri host community, Malam Mustapha Aisami said,"/With the insecurity situation on ground, I am scared and can not send my daughter or son to school outside the state to live there, allow him or her to stay in the hostel or school without coming back home for me to see them."

"Gone are the days we send our children to learn no matter the distance they will go and acquire knowledge. Today the story is different with the boko Haram attacks in schools and subsequent abduction of our daughters and forcing them into marriage as well as raping them.

"Many school girls have been raped and killed. Some forcefully married to boko Haram insurgents. No senseful or reasonable parent or guardianship will allow that or pray such to happen to his. Children. We only pray that things should change ad improve with government intervention", Aisami said.