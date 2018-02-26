Osun Court remands seven youths in prison over armed robbery

Seven young men accused of armed robbery have been remanded in prison by a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State.

The accused persons including Olorunisomo Gbenga, 21, Dada Ayomide, 20, Yisa Mufutau, 23, Adeoti Saheed,22, Rasheed Suleiman, 20, Kehinde, Olarewaju,27, and Badmus Kayode, 21 were arraigned by the Police in the state.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Mustapha Tajudeen informed the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 31st December, 2017 at about 2:30am within Osogbo environment.

The prosecutor said the accused persons conspired among themselves to rob Azeez Waheed, Adedeji Ridwan, Giwa Olalade, and Fagbemi Isaac of some valuable items.

The charge sheet revealed that the accused persons allegedly carted away a BlackBerry phone, an Android phone, a power bank, an infinix phone, Samsung mobile phone, Itel phone and ATM cards with cash sum of N25,000 among other items.

He said the accused persons were armed with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons.

Tajudeen further stated that the accused persons committed an offence that contravened Sections 1(1)(2)(a)(b) and 6(b) and punishable under Section 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act cap R11 Vol.14 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The plea of the accused persons who were facing six count-charge bothering on robbery,conspiracy,and unlawfully possessions was not taken.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Fatimo Sodamade, ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till March 28.