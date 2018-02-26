Dapchi Girls: CSOs condemn attacks on the Military

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria on Monday cautioned Nigerians, particularly the Yobe State government and those it described as 'self styled activists, in the country against negative reports that would hamper the ongoing war against terrorism in the North East.

The Convener of the group, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, stated this in a statement issued in Ibadan and signed, on behalf of the group.

Odeyemi said that the call became imperative, as a reaction to claims, credited to the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, and some individuals, who have been accusing the Nigerian Army of withdrawing Soldiers guarding the town of Dapchi, where over 100 school girls, were recently abducted by the Boko Haram sects.

"The present situation does not in any way warrant, the politicization of the sad occurrence. While we share in the grief of the families and associates of the kidnapped school girls, we are of the opinion that the Military should not once again be dragged into another round of attempt by politicians and some self styled activists, all for the sake of seeking cheap popularity out of this very unfortunate situation. Every patriotic Nigerian must work and support the efforts of the Federal government, towards ensuring that these girls are rescued as soon as possible "

"We need to remind those behind this unfounded allegations against the Nigerian Army, that the military had continued to record tremendous successes in the war against the terrorists in the North East, and the latest action of the Boko Haram, is one of the desperate tactics of a dying sect."

“We remain optimistic that the federal government and our Gallant troops will do all within their best to ensure the rescue of the Dapchi girls, unlike what was obtainable in Chibok in 2014. We can all see, that so far so good, they are on top of the situation, it is a very different ball game now,’’ the statement further said.

The group advise Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies, by assisting with credible information as it also urge Nigerians, to be very positive towards the efforts of the military and towards the war against Boko Haram in the country.