Operation Cat Race: Troops arrest herdsman with bullet-proof vest

Troops on patrol have arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof and cutlass at Chegba village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue.

A statement signed by Col. Aliyu Yusuf on Sunday said the suspect had been handed over to the police.

Yusuf also said that troops during the patrol intervened in a violent clash between hunters and herdsmen in Obi Local Government following a distress call.

In related development, Yusuf said troops on patrol named Ayem Akpatuma, Cat Race, also seized a locally made pistol with one live cartridge at Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba.

He called on the residents of the areas where the exercise was taking place to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspicious movement to security agencies.(NAN)