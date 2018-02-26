TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 26 February 2018 10:06 CET

Army postpones 77 Regular Recruitment: Spokesman

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

The Nigerian Army has postponed its 77 Regular Recruitment exercise earlier scheduled to hold from Feb. 26 to March 9 till further notice.

A statement issued by Col. Aliyu Yusuf on behalf of the Director of Army Public Relations on Sunday, said that a new date for the excercise would be communicated in due course through the media and Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal (recruitment.army.mil.ng).

Yusuf said the authority  “highly regretted inconveniences caused” by the postponement. (NAN)


I shall pass through this world but once,may be through the CEMETARY.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists