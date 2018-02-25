Abuja Chamber President lauds FG over hospital equipment, drugs donation

Efforts by the present administration to revamp the primary health sector which was gradually been relegated to the background have been applauded by the President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode.

The President spoke against the backdrop of the donation of drugs and medical equipment to Ikaram hospital in Akoko local government area of Ondo state by the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The legal luminary who is an indigene of the community noted that primary healthcare sector is the most critical element of health delivery pointing out that the present leadership of the NPHCDA must be commended for the bold steps it has taken to revive the sector.

In his words: “Government must be commended for ensuring that this critical sector of our health arrangement is not left unattended to, in view of the monumental impact it has on the generality of the populace who relies on it as the first point of call in times of health challenges.

Prince Adetokunbo Kayode (in black) in a handshake with the NPHCDA boss, Dr. Faisal Shuaib while the Kala of Ikaram, Oba Olamoyi Momodu (in green robe) and others look on during the donation of hospital equipment and drugs to Ikaram hospital, Ondo state Saturday.

“It is equally heartwarming that the younger people placed in positions of responsibilities in the country are living up to the expectations of their various offices. The donation of drugs and medical equipment to this remote community is a clear demonstration of the patriotic zeal of the current leadership of the Agency”.

He also called on the government not to shy away from going into partnership or collaborative arrangement with the Organized Private Sector (OPS) and other public spirited individuals in any agenda that will impact positively on the lives of the people at the grassroots.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Shuaib informed the community that government was determined to ensure that nobody anywhere in the country is denied basic health care due to either lack of finance or remoteness of his area to the medical facility near them.

He assured Nigerians that, in the days ahead, more of such programs will be rolled out across the nation.

Shortly after the donation, the NPHCDA boss was honored with a chieftaincy title of Otunba Bashagun of Ikaramland by the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Olamoyi Momodu.