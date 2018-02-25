Boko Haram: 16 People killed in a fresh attack in Cameroon

Boko Haram terrorists killed five people in Cameroon on Saturday morning. In the past five days alone, the terrorists have shot dead at least 16 people in Cameroon. They also kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria on Monday night.

The killings on Saturday occurred between Bourvare and Goumouldi in Cameroon’s far north where the insurgency spread from Nigeria in 2014. On Thursday, February 22, the militants killed three people in Kordo and three more villagers from Goldavi and Talakachi were murdered by Boko Haram in the town of Baljoel, all in Cameroon’s far north.

According to L’Oeil du sahel, there were also five civilians killed and five others injured by Boko Haram on Tuesday, February 20, in the town of Assigahsia in the Mayo-Tsanaga department, also in Cameroon’s far north.

Why it matters: Boko Haram has escalated attacks in Cameroon and in Nigeria in recent months and although the authorities in both countries have painted a picture of a terror organization in decline, the recent wave of killings shows that Abubakar Shekau’s men are far from being defeated.