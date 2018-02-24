Giving sacrificially to God or to help others can trigger unending blessings in your life. Look at the widow of Zarephath. Elisha asked her to first give to him from her last meal. I mean what she kept for herself and her son, so that after eating they both will die. That was to be last of the last meal. And somebody comes around and says you should give it out. What do you think? This woman obeyed and the result was something else. Sure this is one of the greatest sacrifices in the bible. True. Or show me a greater one. It was like giving to somebody your last hope, your life. Can we read this very interesting record?

“So he went to Zarephath. As he arrived at the gates of the village, he saw a window gathering sticks, and he asked her, ‘Would you please bring me a cup of water? As she was going to get it, he called to her, ‘Bring me a bite of bread too.’ But she said, ‘I swear by the LORD your God that I don’t have a single piece of bread in the house. And I have only a handful of flour left in the jar and a little cooking oil in the bottom of a jug. I was just gathering a few sticks to cook this last meal, and then my son and I will die.’

“But Elijah said to her, ‘Don’t be afraid! Go ahead and cook that last meal, but bake me a little loaf of bread first . Afterwards there will still be enough food for you and your son. For this is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: There will always be plenty of flour and oil left in your containers until the time when the LORD sends rain and the crops grow again.”

1 Kings 17:10-14

My God! I love to serve this God of Israel. His ways are truly mysterious. This poor, about-to-die window defied all logic, human and natural instincts and facts, and obeyed God through the word of the prophet. And what was the result? She had more than enough to eat with her son until the rains and the crops came back again! That is the power of sacrifice. But she took the biggest risk of her life. Sacrifice guarantees your plenty, your miracles, your future and your multiplication. We will continue next week. God bless!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books: Power of Midnight Prayer, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Power of Sacrifice and others. Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Tel: 08037113283 E-mail: [email protected]