Zenith Bank robbery In Owerri: Police nab fleeing suspect one year after

One year after an armed robbery gang invaded a branch of Zenith Bank in Owerri, Imo State, killed two policemen and wounded another, the Police have arrested the last member of the gang.

His name is given as Chinonso Gift Onwuegbuchulam, aka, Ogolo, from Imo State.

Parading the suspect on Friday in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said, “I am delighted to announce to you that the remaining member of the gang, one Chinonso Gift Onwuegbuchulam, aka, Ogolo, male, 29 of age, was arrested on February 21, 2018.

“The suspect, who claimed to hold a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Government and Public Administration from Imo State University in 2008, was arrested in his hideout at Close 7, Mgbuakara Eleparawan, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

According to the CP, the suspect had confessed to the crime and further revealed that out of the N2.8m his gang stole from their target, he got a share of N400,000.

“The suspect also confessed to being an armed robber since 2012 and has participated in several robbery operations in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Owerri between 2012 and 2017.

“He is helping in our investigation as we speak,” Ezike stressed.

According to the police boss, the arrest of Onwuegbuchulam has signaled the closure of this criminal gang and their nefarious activities.

Ezike recalled, “I addressed the Press on June 13, 2017, on this subject matter where I stated that on February 22, 2017, an armed robbery gang trailed a bank customer to the Wetheral Road branch of Zenith Bank, Owerri and unleashed attack within the bank premises.

“The hoodlums shot into the air repeatedly and exchanged gunfire with the three policemen from our command posted to the bank.”

The CP recalled that one of the armed robbers, Ikechukwu Okpara, was shot dead by Chukwudi Iboko.

He said through investigations, three members of the gang — Justice Ogbenna, 36; Abiye Charles and Okechukwu Nwanegbo were arrested by the police.

Ezike, who recalled that two AK47 rifles with 100 rounds of live ammunition and another rifle with 175 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the gang, said four vehicles were also recovered by the police.

“The arrest of the remaining member of the gang, Chinonso Gift Onwuegbuchulam, signals the closure of this criminal gang and their nefarious activities,” Ezike said.

When interviewed, the suspect confessed that he was part of the deadly operation and that he received N400,000 from the bank robbery incident.

“I was part of the operation and I got N400,000 from the N2.8m we stole.

“I am aware that my gang members were dead and that was why I ran to Lagos so as to remain elusive to the police,” the suspect said.

Responding to a question, Onwuegbuchulam said, “I regret my actions. If given another opportunity, I will repent.”