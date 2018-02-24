Pastor impregnates two teenage sisters (How it happened)

A 30-year-old pastor has been nabbed by the police for impregnating two primary school siblings aged 15 and 17 years respectively.

The senior Pastor of Unabii Christian Church, Kenya, Alfred Maingi Ndolo, was arrested after the two orphaned girls who lived with their grandmother, disclosed that they had both been having sexual relationships with the pastor and were pregnant.

Kenyan News Agency reports that the grandmother reported the matter to the Police, and the suspect was arrested as investigations were launched.

The girls' grandmother said they were lured into the 'unholy alliance' by the pastor who was a frequent visitor to their house as a 'spiritual advisor' to the girls.

The girls subsequently frequented his church.

She said, “I never suspected anything until early this week when I noticed that the physique of the 15-year-old girl had changed and she was withdrawn.

“However, my questioning did not yield much and I opted to take them to a nearby health centre for medical checkup, where I nant.”

According to the report, as the police were recording statements from the girls at Ngoliba police station, the 17-year-old developed labour pains and was rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she delivered a baby girl through Caesarian section.

Thika East Deputy OCPD, Zipporah Nderitu, confirmed the development to the newspaper, saying that the suspect was being held for the alleged crime and that he would be arraigned in court to answer to the defilement charges.

“We will call for DNA test and lock in the suspect for good, as he is said to have committed a similar offence seven years ago in Oldonyo Sabuk and served his full term in prison,” she said.