Photo Report: The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwole At Presidential Villa

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwole, led a delegation to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari this morning.

Remarkably, the Olu of Warri visited Mr. President with a good number of his powerful subjects from the business and political spheres. Billionaire business mogul, Dr. Julius Rone, the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Pinnick Amaju, among others, were on hand to give support to their royal father.

The royal father appealed to the Federal Government to help mop up youth from the streets by activating and utilising the two main ports in the city.

The monarch said this during the visit to President Muhammadu Buhari this morning. Speaking briefly with State House correspondents after the meeting, he said he was at the villa because “our ports are not working.”

-The Capital-

President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with MD/CEO UTM Offshore Limited, Mr Julius Rone during a visit of His Majesty Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli with the President at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 23RD 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, MD/CEO UTM Offshore Limited, Mr Julius Rone and other delegation during an audience with the President at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 23RD 2018