Court sentences man caught with human head in Osun to 11 years imprisonment

The Osun State High Court today convicted and sentenced one Mr Moshood Babatunde who was caught with a human head to 11 (eleven) years jail term.

Babatunde was arraigned on Four (4) counts of Conspiracy to Commit unlawful possession of human head and other human part Contrary to Sections 516, 242(1)(b) 329A(1) and 242 (b) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Babatunde and his accomplice, one Adebayo were caught on 13 October, 2011 and case reported at Oke-Odo Police Station, Osogbo. Adebayo escaped police arrest. The case was transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department of the Osun State Police Command for investigation and prosecution.

The Prosecution team from the ministry of Justice was led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dr. Ajibola Basiru. The Principal State Counsel, Matthew Adedokun called three witnesses and tendered nine (9) exhibits before the Court.

Justice Kudirat Akano said the prosecution counsel was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and sentenced Babatunde to 11 years imprisonment to run concurrently.