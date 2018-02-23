Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption Emerges Finalistof the 1st UN SDG Action Awards

Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption (CYIAC) has emerged as finalist of the United Nations SDG Action Awards in the category COMMUNICATOR

The Awards recognize the most outstanding and innovative efforts to inspire action on the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of goals adopted by countries to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all as part of a new sustainable development agenda.

The Awards are powered by the United Nations SDG Action Campaign. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 21 March 2018, during the second edition of the Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development, the world’s annual gathering to catalyze action for the SDGs, happening in Bonn, Germany (21-23 March 2018).

The goal of CYIAC is to tackle the menace of corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery, to promote culture of Integrity and build sustainable community through creative development in children and youth. The initiative is currently empowering youth towards economic and social development.

“The challenges we are facing are huge, but through this first edition we have we have seen once again, that there are many people, businesses, organisations and governments creating positive change and having outstanding impact in their communities”, says Mitchell Toomey, Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign.

“We need to showcase and celebrate these bold and creative change-makers, learn from them and connect them to ensure they can scale and inspire others. In this first year of the UN SDG Action Awards, we have had outstanding competition and all should be immensely proud of what they have achieved”, added Toomey.

The Awards draw attention to the need to learn from change-makers from across the globe and celebrate the most impactful and innovative achievements contributing to the global sustainable development movement.

The first edition received over 740 nominations from 125 countries. Finalists are being carefully reviewed by 12 prominent figures within the global SDG community.

Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption is an initiative of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC). The project was launched by EFCC in October 4, 2016 by the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu and commenced with the three months intensive pilot scheme tagged: “My New Nigeria: Free From Corruption”. It is aimed at sensitizing children and youth on the ills of corruption through creative development.