Rotary Club, BUA offers free medical services to Schools

Lagos - February 22, 2018: The Rotary Club of Gbagada South in partnership with BUA Group has rendered free Ear, Nose and Throat clinical screening to pupils of Araromi and Kinniun-Ifa Primary Schools in Lagos State. This initiative is part of BUA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to improving the lives of people in communities where they operate.

Speaking on the one-day exercise, O’tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications at BUA Group, thanked the Rotary Club of Gbagada South for providing a platform for the screening to take place which would help detect hearing related problems in the primary school pupils and also provide hearing aids for those with hearing difficulties.

According to Ogra, “The partnership is one of the numerous ways we give back to the society at BUA, from health care to environmental sustainability to education, entrepreneurship amongst others. BUA will continue to contribute immensely and partner with like-minded organizations to impact lives positively”.

The President, Rotary Club of Gbagada South, Demola Olutusin who on his part lauded the partnership with BUA Group also bemoaned the increasing rate of deafness in the community due to late diagnosis and treatment.

Olutusin said the exercise became pertinent to address the cases which could have been remedied if only they were discovered at its early stage. He said after the exercise, those with hearing problems will either be given hearing aids or provided treatments courtesy of the support from BUA.

Olutusinalso disclosed that the club has provided a borehole, library and playing ground for the students and are in the process of constructing a block of 16 toilets in a primary school within the area.

BUA Group is Nigeria’s largest foods and infrastructure conglomerates. The company recently announced plans to construct aN7.5billion 220-bed, specialist hospital in KanoState through its foundation, BUA Foundation.