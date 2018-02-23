  Magu Receives Meritorious Award

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday February 22, 2018, received a Meritorious Service Award from the Centre For Peace and Conflict Resolution. The award which was presented to him at his office in Abuja, by Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, the Coordinator of the Centre, was in recognition of his contributions to the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Speaking during the presentation, Prof. Abiola said Magu was the first individual to receive the award in Nigeria. “ This award is in recognition of your efforts, dedication and doggedness in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria. You have shown courage and for that we at the Centre decided to honour you with this award in order to support and encourage you to do more.”

She added that if Nigeria must win the fight against corruption all hands must be on deck.

Receiving the award, Magu thanked the Centre for considering him worthy of the recognition. He assured that, he will not be deterred from ensuring that the cankerworm is fought to a stand still in the country.