Aregbesola releases five prison inmates sentenced to death, life imprisonment

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has released five prisoners of the Federal prison, Ilesha under prerogative of Mercy

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state Dr Ajibola Basiru made this known in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement was made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo by the Information Officer in the Ministry of Justice, Opeyemi Bello.

The Commissioner for Justice said the action of the governor was pursuant to the advice and recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said "The Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, exercising his powers under the section 212 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), released five prison inmates."

Dr. Basiru commended Governor Aregbesola for his commitment to justice sector reforms and prison decongestion.

The freed prisoners are Akeem Afolahan, Olowoyo Oladipo, Alaba Olagunjun who was sentenced to death by the court.

The other two prisoners that were freed by Aregbesola are Olabisi Adediji and Oladapo Adediji who were sentenced to life imprisonments.