Okowa Assures Deltans Of Completing Asaba Central Hospital On Time

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to the completion of the Asaba Central Hospital project as part of its efforts to bring health care closer to the residents of Asaba and its environs.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health Dr. Mordi Ononye made this known today in Asaba during his scheduled inspection visit to the project site to ascertain the level of work done.

He said the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is concerned about the health of all Deltans and that this facility will key into his agenda of health for all Deltans.

The Commissioner said the construction work has been on for quite some time, stating that it is the desire of the governor that the project takes off soonest.

On his assessment of work done so far, the Commissioner commended Deux Limited, the contractor handling the project saying “the contractor is doing a good job and we believe that as we have told them the areas we want them to perfect, definitely the first phase of this project will be delivered in April, 2018”.

As regards funds challenge, the Health Commissioner stated that with the help of God the State would overcome it.

Speaking also, Engr. Kayode Apaguntan, Project Manager, Deux Asaba said his company has made substantial progress and assured of their ability to deliver the first phase by April this year.

He said they are working assiduously to deliver the project for the betterment of Deltans which has all the facilities a modern hospital can boost of and will fully deliver all sections and phases in 6 months’ time all other things being equal.

Present at the inspection visit include Dr. Isioma Okoba, Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Minnie Oseji, Permanent Secretary, and some Directors in the Ministry.

Sections of the project site inspected are the Accident and Emergency, Out Patient Department, Consulting, Sickle Cell, Morgue, Pharmacy, Treatment amongst others.