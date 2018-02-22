Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc, Injures Many, Renders Other Homeless

It was devastation in Ogbe-Udu, Udu local government area of Delta State when a rainstorm that befell the community, leaving it with no fewer than 30 houses, a shrine and a church shattered.

Trouble started at about 4:00pm last week Friday when the storm that lasted for about two hours took away the roofs of some buildings including mud houses to damage others.

A Church, God’s Power Mission and a traditional place of worship addressed as “Igbe” by the natives were not spared as the blocks of the new structure of the church that is been erected carved in to the wind and some parts of the roof of the “Igbe” house were blown off.

