UNICEF Trains 873 Teachers on PSS, CDRR , Provides 32,049Instructional Materials For 33 Focal Schools in Borno, Yobe States...

UNICEF said the Boko Haram insurgency in the north east of Nigeria has caused colossal damage to educational facilities , psychological trauma among teachers and students as well high rate of loss of lives.

The UNICEF Nigeria, Borno Chief Field Office, Mr. Geoffrey Ijumba stated this Thursday at a symposium organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the EU, University of Maiduguri and Borno/Yobe SUBEB for teachers and students held at military Command Guest House Maiduguri. Statistics have shown in the past 24 months of Children of Peace Project that 1,397 primary and junior secondary schools were destroyed.

He added that 2,295 teachers were also killed during the boko Haram insurgency while UNICEF trained 873 teachers on Psycho Social Support PSS and Conflict Disaster Risk Reduction CDRR comprising of 243 teachers from Yobe state and 639 teachers from Borno state.

The UNICEF Head said 32, 049 children of primary and secondary schools were reached with learning or instructional materials where 15, 939 boys and 16, 110 girls benefitted from the gesture or support in Borno and Yobe states.

He further explained that UNICEF had trained 103 trainers on PSS and CDRR in both Borno and Yobe states in the last two years from 33 Focal Schools with Emergency Plans comprising of 17 Focal schools in Borno state and 16 Focal Schools in Yobe state with School Based Management Committees SBMC towards Proper Healthy School Services PHSS.

Geoffrey noted also that the symposium was organized purposely to assess what have been achieved under the UNICEF Children of Peace Project in the north east crisis area to gather and invest in creating a protective and safe learning environment for the children of Borno and Yobe states.

He however stressed the need for all the stakeholders to create a safe and protective environment for children in the north east while drawing their attention to the impact of the humanitarian crisis in the children and the need for more integrated approach to the humanitarian crisis.

The UNICEF Borno Head thanked all the collaborating partners that have enabled the organization to make commendable strides for the children of the north east Nigeria, pointing out that their dedication and dependable partnership role will continue to advance beyond the symposium.

He urged the partners and other collaborators to sustain and build a greater partnership in future until it achieves 100% of its target under the. Children of Peace Project in the north east.

Mr. Ijumba further said that comparatively, in the north east, only 46% of primary school aged children attend school in the north east while in the South, 88% attend school and the figures shown that girls are the worst in the North east that don't go to school.

"54% of the children in the north east are out of school which is unacceptable and we must do more and we can do more.. We must do more to ensure that every child is protected , enrols and stays in a safe and secure learning space.," Geoffrey said.

He urged everybody to have renewed sense of determination and commitment as education can be life saving. Education can be critical for both the protection and healthy development of girls and boys affected by the crisis.

"Education plays a key role as it can give children a sense of normalcy and safety as well restore hope for better life from the nightmare of being abducted, killed, used as suicide bombers, raped, abused, denied access to education and separated from their families, miamed, molested, harrassed and threatened.

"The symposium has been organized to create a platform where we can come together and formulate a new course of action together to sustain the results achieved under the Children of Peace Project by finding ways to institutionalize the enrichment of the curriculum and link policies that will support the integration of the Psycho Social Support PSS with Conflict and Disaster Risk Reduction CDRR into the BSUBEB as well as teaching and education institutions.

" As this crisis becomes more and more protracted and complex, resilience becomes even more relevant. We must provide tools to empower the affected communities , reduce their risks and enhance their recovery. Thus, Education -Safe and Protective Learning Environments and Psycho Social Support are some of the critical tools, " Geoffrey said.