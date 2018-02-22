2019: Youths Solicit Support For Women To Contest Elective Position In Borno State

Youth under the auspices of Peoples Vanguard, a non political group in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state have solicited support for more women to participate fully in politics to represent them at various elective positions in the 2019 coming general elections.

The Group who claimed to be Gender -Sensitive, singled out the Senior Special Adviser on Media to Governor Kashim Shettima, Kwapchi Bata Dibal to heed to their clarion call and contest for House of Assembly seat of Hawul Constituency, sighting tremendous assistance such as awards of scholarships to over 100 students in higher institutions, construction and equipping of Clinics in Durkwa town, women and youth empowerment initiatives among others rendered personally by Dibal.

The Leader of the group, Mr. Anjikwi Inuwa Mshelia who led different youth groups from Hawul in a Press Conference yesterday in Maiduguri said, the call on the Media Aide to governor Shettima to contest under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and the people of the constituency to give their maximum support became necessary, in view of Dibal's dispossession and concern to the plight of the people in the state.

Mshelia specifically pointed out that the recent sponsorship of 100 students, mostly female studying at various programmes in College of Education, Waka-Biu for the 2017/2018 academic session single handedly shouldered by Dibal, as well as her gestures during festive periods to both Moslems and Christians communities is worthy of commendation.

He therefore pledged their unflinching support and cooperation for Dibal to run, describing Dibal as the only young politician that knows the problems affecting the youth, Girl- Child and the general people of Hawul state constituency. End