General News | 21 February 2018 19:57 CET

Fire Gulp Goods Worth Millions In Kwale Market

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba
Goods worth millions of naira were early hours of Wednesday destroyed by fire leaving the victims in walling, poverty and debt.

It was gathered that the inferno started at about 5:00am in the morning however residents could not give details of the cause of the fire which destroyed five stores at the popular Eke Market, Izupe road, Kwale area of Delta State.

According to eyewitness report, the fire damaged a shop belonging to a generator repairer before it moved to a dealer of foams, bed-sheets who occupies three stores and a provision shop in the market.

Details later


