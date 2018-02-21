Demolition of Factional APC Secretariat: Kaduna Govt Explains

The Kaduna State government has explained that it demolished the building housing the secretariat of a faction of the APC because of “flagrant violation of land use law”.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Husseini, Director-General, Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), also said that the structure was brought down because ground rent had not been paid on it “since 2010”.

The secretariat of the Danladi Wada-led faction of the APC, located at 11B Sambo Close, Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna was demolished by the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) on Tuesday.

The faction recently suspended Kaduna Governor Ahmed El-Rufaí, and expelled 28 others over alleged anti-party activities.

Among leaders of the faction is Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC/Kaduna North), the owner of the demolished building that served as its secretariat.

According to Husseini, the house had to go because it had been turned into illegal use “with distressed neighbours forced to endure an influx of thugs and blockage of the road”.

Husseini said that the land would be used to “provide a green area and a serene place for recreation in the residential neighbourhood”.

He explained that KADGIS was currently undertaking operations across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate, adding that it was partnering with sister agencies like KASUPDA to rid the city of illegal structures and street hawking.

Husseini said that KADGIS issued a revocation notice which was delivered at 28 Inuwa Wada Road, the registered address of the company that held the title to the property.

“The notice was also delivered to the building in question, and sent by post to the registered address of the previous title holder,” Husseini said.

According to him, the land has now been allocated to KASUPDA for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and a serene place for recreation.

The KADGIS boss advised land title owners to comply with the terms of their allocations and also ensure prompt payment of ground rents.

It would be recalled that the new secretariat, located at 11B, Sambo Road, was opened on February 15, by the state Acting Chairman of the party (Wada).

Wada, who was the elected APC Deputy Chairman in the state, claimed that the secretariat was recognised by the party’s national headquarters.

He also claimed that the party opened a new secretariat due to lack of accessibility of members at the old state office as well as lack of security.

It would be recalled that the El-Rufai administration on April 6, 2017 ordered the same agency to demolish the Kaduna residence of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the party’s North-West Vice Chairman.

KASUPDA officials who demolished the zonal chairman’s house, located at No. 29 Yakubu Avenue, alleged that the structure was erected in violation of the state development plan.

Senate Condemns Demolition Of APC Secretariat

Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday condemned the demolition of a structure housing a faction of Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat.

The resolution was sequel to a point of oder raised by Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) during Tuesday’s plenary.

Rising under order 43, Sani said that, “In the last two and half years, we have been faced with tyranny and open dictatorship in Kaduna State.

“My constituency office was attacked by violent thugs and it has also been clear that armed military personnel and policemen have been consistently used by the governor to intimidate and harass people who don’t agree with him.

“How can a governor, a democratically elected governor, demolish a house without notice simply for the fact that we have set up an office different from the one he had personalised as a so-called party man.

“It is of concern to us that these actions by the governor had been done in the name of Mr. President whom he believes he is his son that he so much loves,” he said.

Sani, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the governor who has unleashed a reign of terror in the state.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, condemned the act, saying democracy had no place for tyranny and this kind of impunity.

“If we decide to go on the path of democracy, we must accept some of the things that come with it, and one is the rule of law.

“If we have any kind of grievance, that grievance should be settled in the law court and not using force or the weight of our office. I believe this is one of the reasons why Nigerians are opposed to issue of immunity especially for chief executives.

“This is something we need to watch. As we head toward 2019, we must appeal to politicians not to overheat the system and then imperil our democracy.

“There is a limit to the patience of our people,” Ekweremadu said.

“I do hope that if it is true, the governor will make effort to go and rebuild the house or pay him adequate compensation. We condemn the act”, he said.

Suleiman Hunkuyi while briefing news men in Abuja described the act as “bizarre, rare and unimaginable decisions.

“My property which doubles as the state APC office in Kaduna is part of my contribution to the party, the structure of leadership of the party has been brought down.

“This action carried out with his supervision. I have no case, I have forgiven him as a person, I am not joining issues with him, and he is my brother.

“There are concurrent issues that go with his act. What will he be doing at the site at that time of the day?

“To me, if the intention is to shut Hunkuyi down, it has given me more reason to believe, and stand strongly with majority of the electorate. This should not have happened but it has happened, let that be an incident for growth of democracy in my constituency.

“Should I bear the consequences of bringing him to leadership? Is it too much price to pay? People like that have no business in executive position,” he said.