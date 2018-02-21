Osogbo group felicitates with Osun Deputy Governor on Daily Independent’s Award

The Osogbo-born professionals under the auspices of the Osogbo Affairs Forum (OSAF) have congratulated the Deputy Governor of the State of Osun, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori on the conferment of an award on her as the Most Outstanding Deputy Governor in the year 2017 by the Daily Independent Newspaper.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Steering Committee of OSAF, Barr. Muftau Adediran, the group said the Deputy Governor deserved the honour considering her loyalty to the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in the past seven years of the administration in the state.

OSAF also commended the management of Daily Independent newspaper for recognising Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori’s contributions to the development of Osun State under the government of Governor Aregbesola.

According to OSAF, “For all of us in the Osogbo Affairs Forum, we are very delighted that Daily Independent Newspaper thought it wise to recognise our dear sister, the Deputy Governor of the State of Osun, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori by honouring her as the Most Outstanding Deputy Governor in the year 2017.”

“We are proud of this woman of integrity, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori and we appreciate the management of Daily Independent newspaper for recognising her roles not only as the Deputy Governor but also in co-stabilising the polity in the state, which has paved the way for an unprecedented development witnessed in the state in the past seven years.” OSAF stated.